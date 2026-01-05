Angel Studios’ faith-driven animated movie, David, continues to pull strong crowds across the United States, holding firm at the box office after securing its place as the second-highest-grossing faith-driven animated movie of all time. Audience interest remains strong as the film stays widely available, currently playing in 2,900 theaters nationwide.

Even after losing 103 theaters last Friday at the start of its third weekend, the film delivered a result that stands out within its genre, adding another milestone to its run.

David Box Office Performance So Far

David’s global earnings now sit at $70.4 million, with $70.1 million coming from the United States alone. Since its release on December 19, the movie has remained among the top seven performing titles in the country. Additionally, the film’s strong performance week after week has allowed it to outperform another animated release, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, showing a clear preference from family-based audiences.

David Box Office Summary

North America – $70.1 million

International – $70.4 million

Total – $292,000

Third Weekend Performance Sets Genre Record

Last weekend brought in $8 million, representing a 36.2% decrease from the second weekend’s total of $12.5 million. The hold remains impressive for the genre and secures the second biggest third weekend haul for a faith-driven animated movie ever. The figures surpassed those of The King of Kings, which earned $4.2 million in its third weekend.

David has already moved past The King of Kings’ entire domestic total in the United States. A significant gap still separates it from The Prince of Egypt, which finished with $101.4 million at the domestic box office. However, the current performance places David in a strong historical position among faith-driven animated releases.

Budget & Final Box Office Outlook

The movie’s production costs reportedly stand at $61 million, and current projections suggest a final domestic total near $80 million. That outcome indicates a finish below the break-even point. However, the overall run still reflects a notable achievement for Angel Studios and the genre.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

