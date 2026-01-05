Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar continues to make a splash at the worldwide box office with its historic run. As expected, it experienced an impressive surge during the fifth weekend, which significantly pushed the global tally ahead. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 to become the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film on global charts. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the worldwide box office in 31 days?

Both in India and overseas, the Bollywood spy action thriller has been doing a phenomenal job. During the fifth weekend, it amassed 42.24 crore gross in India, while internationally, it grossed over 14 crore gross. Overall, the domestic total stands at 967.95 crore gross (820.3 crore net). The overseas collection is 272 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 31-day worldwide box office collection stands at a colossal 1239.95 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 820.3 crores

India gross – 967.95 crores

Overseas gross – 272 crores

Worldwide gross – 1239.95 crores

Surpasses Yash’s KGF Chapter 2!

With 1239.95 crores in the kitty, Dhurandhar has surpassed KGF Chapter 2 (1230 crores) to become the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time globally. Before concluding the run, it will also cross RRR (1275.51 crores) to claim the fourth spot.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films globally (gross):

Dangal – 2059.04 crores Baahubali 2 – 1800 crores Pushpa 2 – 1785.84 crores RRR – 1275.51 crores Dhurandhar – 1239.95 crores (31 days) KGF Chapter 2 – 1230 crores Jawan – 1163.82 crores Pathaan – 1069.85 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 1054.67 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 915 crores

Blockbuster run in the overseas market

Dhurandhar started its overseas journey on a good note, and once word of mouth gained momentum, it began to display a superb hold on weekdays and significant jumps on weekends. It fetched big numbers consistently and is still having a solid run. As mentioned above, it has earned 272 crore gross so far internationally. With this, it is currently the eighth-highest-grossing Bollywood film in the overseas market.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the overseas box office (gross):

Dangal – 1521 crores Secret Superstar – 822.92 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 482.54 crores Pathaan – 412 crores Jawan – 406 crores Andhadhun – 361 crores PK – 342.5 crores Dhurandhar – 272 crores (31 days) Animal – 257 crores Dhoom 3 – 229 crores

