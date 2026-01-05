Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 continues to hold a firm place at the US box office as a pure horror sequel even after a month of its release. Although competition has been intense, with several high-profile Hollywood titles releasing in December, the film continues to show resistance.

It is currently playing in 1,986 theaters across the US. Despite a reduced footprint, the sequel has crossed the $1 million mark for five consecutive weekends.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Budget Recovery

A production budget estimated between $36 million and $51 million already sits comfortably behind the film, with revenues moving well past the break-even point. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 now ranks among the top five horror releases of 2025. A weak 16% Rotten Tomatoes score initially raised doubts about the movie, but the opening weekend told a different story.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 dropped $64 million at the box office, marking the second biggest opening weekend for a horror title this year, trailing only The Conjuring: Last Rites. The audience turnout proved more decisive than reviews, and that pattern continued week after week.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Box Office Performance Remains Impressive

The film now stands at $231.4 million globally, with $125.2 million of that tally earned in the American market and $106.2 million coming from overseas markets. The international response mirrors domestic interest, indicating that the franchise’s fan base extends well beyond North America.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $125.2 million

International – $106.2 million

Total – $231.4 million

Latest Weekend Numbers Amid Heavy Competition

The current box office conditions make the latest weekend performance even more notable. Sharing screens with titles such as James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, animated giant Zootopia 2, Ariana Grande’s Wicked: For Good, Sydney Sweeney’s The Housemaid, and Timothee Chalamet’s Marty Supreme, the horror sequel still pulled in $2.7 million. The figure reflects a 38.7% drop from last weekend’s $4.4 million, landing at a $1,359 per-screen average.

Final US Box Office Projection

As the theatrical run moves closer to its conclusion, the film faces a narrow but realistic path forward. The domestic totals currently suggest a possible finish between $128 million and $140 million. However, reaching the higher end remains a long shot, even though the current hold indicates continued interest.

For a sequel driven largely by fan support, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 delivered a commercially solid and surprisingly durable box office journey.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

