Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has been in cinemas for three weeks and is edging closer to entering the top 20 highest-grossing films of 2025 worldwide. The Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel has surpassed the global haul of this 2025 thriller, with almost three times its production cost, and this shows the power of a strong fan base. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 at the worldwide box office

The Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel rounded up the domestic top 10 this weekend. It lost 732 theaters last week. Despite that, the film raked in a solid $4.4 million on its 4th weekend at the North American box office. It only declined by 42.5% from last weekend. Therefore, the domestic total of the video game adaptation has hit the $118.9 million cume after three weeks.

Internationally, the collection has crossed the $100 million milestone, which is an amazing feat for the film amid Avatar: Fire and Ash trending worldwide. The overseas total of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is $101.6 million, as per Box Office Mojo. In addition to the domestic total, the worldwide collection of the sequel stands at $220.6 million to date.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $118.9 million

International – $101.6 million

Worldwide – $220.6 million

Surpasses Now You See Me: Now You Don’t worldwide

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is the third installment in the Now You See Me series. The Jesse Eisenberg starrer film collected $216.5 million worldwide so far and is still counting, as it is also running in the cinemas. Now You See Me 3 was the 21st highest-grossing film of 2025, with a production budget of $90 million, according to media reports.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, made on a budget of $36 million, has surpassed Now You See Me: Now You Don’t with its $220.6 million worldwide total. It has claimed the 21st spot in the 2025 list of the top 25 highest-grossing films. The horror sequel now eyes the #20 rank, and to enter it must beat The Bad Guys 2, which earned $239.4 million in its worldwide run.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Marty Supreme Worldwide Box Office: Just $1 Million Away From Surpassing Russell Crowe’s Nuremberg

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News