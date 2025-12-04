Ruben Fleischer’s heist thriller Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was released in theaters on November 14, 2025, and has collected $190.2 million at the global box office, trailing just behind One Battle After Another. Interestingly, the third installment has fared better with critics than the previous two films. It currently holds a 61% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to the first film’s 51% and the sequel’s 34%. Audience scores on the aggregator also place the trilogy above its predecessors.

If you missed catching Now You See Me: Now You Don’t on the big screen, there’s no need to worry because the film is gearing up for its digital debut soon. Read on to find out its digital release date and what the Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson starrer is all about.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Digital Release Date

According to a report by Forbes, the third installment of Now You See Me is expected to arrive on digital platforms on a video-on-demand basis on December 16, 2025, just over two months after its theatrical release. The threequel will likely be available on major digital storefronts in the U.S., such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. However, the makers have not yet issued an official announcement confirming the film’s digital release date.

Now You See Me 3 Vs. Ruben Fleischer’s Previous Films – Rotten Tomatoes Scores Compared

With a 61% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t sits somewhere around the middle of Ruben Fleischer’s filmography in terms of critical reception. Here’s how his earlier films performed on the review aggregator:

Zombieland (2009): 89%

30 Minutes or Less (2011): 45%

Gangster Squad (2013): 30%

Venom (2018): 31%

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019): 68%

Uncharted (2022): 41%

Based on these ratings, only two films, Zombieland and Zombieland: Double Tap, rank higher than Now You See Me 3. The new threequel outperforms the remaining four titles in Ruben Fleischer’s filmography on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Story & Cast

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the heist film follows a new group of magicians who team up with the original Horsemen to steal a priceless diamond from a dangerous heiress. As they uncover her crimes, they use bold illusions and clever teamwork to expose her and pull off their biggest trick yet.

The film features Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan, Morgan Freeman, and Rosamund Pike, among other cast members.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: The Meg & Meg 2: Where To Watch Jason Statham’s Deep-Sea Thrillers This Holiday Season

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News