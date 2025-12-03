David Fincher delivered one of the most striking teasers of the last twenty years with The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, and the memory of those flashing images under Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song still carries a sharp edge.

The film arrived with the swagger of a story that was meant for a long run, adapted from Steig Larsson’s bestseller and propelled forward by Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara, whose performance carried her straight to the Academy Awards. The plan was clear as the franchise was ready, but then the numbers decided otherwise. A global haul was strong on paper, and yet the expectations built around Fincher’s name were higher than the final count.

Where To Watch The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo On OTT This Holiday Season

The movie has now returned for the holiday season with its mood intact, streaming on Peacock since December 1. It was released more than a decade back, in 2011, and Fincher had walked straight from the heat of The Social Network into the icy world of Sweden. The Social Network had already pulled in $225 million worldwide and carried the glow of a Best Picture nomination.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo actually outgrossed it with more than $230 million worldwide (as per Box Office Mojo), though its nearly $100 million production bill towered over the $40 million cost of the film that came before it.

Strong Reviews Kept The Film Alive For Years

Critics welcomed The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo with admiration, and it now holds an 86% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Their consensus described it as brutal yet captivating and celebrated Fincher working at his lurid best with Rooney Mara committed to every frame. Years later, the series returned in a different shape with Fede Álvarez’s The Girl in the Spider’s Web, starring Claire Foy, though it ended its run with $35 million worldwide against a reported $45 million budget.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo returned for the holidays on Peacock, streaming from December 1.

