The Bad Guys 2 continues to move forward with its box office performance, slowly turning into a stronger run than what was expected at first. The sequel from Universal Pictures opened with a mild response but in the last couple of weeks it has managed to pick up pace, drawing in more audiences and increasing its collections.

The Bad Guys 2 Crosses The Triple Figure Mark Internationally

The movie, with a reported budget of around $80 million, has now crossed the $100 million mark internationally and sits at more than $178 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo), meaning it has already gone past its break even point.

The Bad Guys 2 Box Office Summary

North America- $74.5 million

International – $103.4 million

Worldwide – $178 million

Domestic Box Office Struggles in North America

In North America, the film still struggles to reach the triple figure mark and it seems like a tough target to achieve. Last weekend showed some surprising numbers though. On Friday in the US, it earned around $1 million, which was a rise of +123.9% compared to the previous day when it made about $450,000. Saturday went even higher with $1.8 million, an increase of almost 80%, while Sunday brought in $1.7 million, only dipping by 4.8%. The momentum even carried into Monday, Labor Day, with around $1.5 million, far better than the previous Monday’s $400,000.

The Bad Guys 2 Closing in on $200 Million Worldwide

Looking ahead, The Bad Guys 2 seems likely to continue its decent run through the upcoming weekend and reaching the $200 million mark worldwide now appears to be only a matter of time. Even then, the sequel will remain behind the first film by nearly $50 million. Still, for a film that initially struggled and risked not covering its budget, turning into profit will be seen as a positive outcome for its creators.

The Bad Guys 2 Surpasses Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Poised to Cross Flushed Away

The Bad Guys 2 has already surpassed Jujutsu Kaisen 0 at the global box office and is about to go past Flushed Away from 2006, which stands only $200,000 ahead. Flushed Away, despite its large $149 million budget and star voices like Hugh Jackman and Kate Winslet, failed to perform and fell short of even its budget mark.

The Bad Guys 2 avoids that fate and although it may not reach the heights of its predecessor, it will still look to leave a mark before ending its theatrical journey.

