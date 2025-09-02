The makers of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 teaser have finally dropped it after a long wait. The Mappa series, based on Gege Akutami’s manga, is one of the most popular anime shows of the present time. Fans waited with bated breath for news on this upcoming season, which is The Culling Game arc. Keep scrolling for our reviews on the teaser.

Decoding the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Teaser

It is a one-minute and 55-second teaser featuring the characters who will play an essential role this season. The teaser shows Yuta Okkotsu’s dominating presence clashing with Yuji Itadori, the current protagonist of the series. It continues with others dealing with the aftermath of Gojo Satoru‘s sealing as they are forced to play this deadly game started by Kenjaku.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Teaser Review

The teaser of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is intense and perfectly captures the tension with which season 2 ended. Yuta’s return has stirred things and made fans happy, but in this The Culling Game teaser, we find him having a heated argument with Yuji, which has left me worried. Yuta and Yuji fight within The Culling Game, and as per the rules of this game, the players will have to kill each other. So, what is going to happen to Yuta and Yuji? They both have their own purposes and are probably not wrong in their stances. It is going to be a nail-biter for sure.

Meanwhile, the fans already know Sukuna’s fascination with Megumi Fushiguro,, and Yuji has sensed it, too. So when Yuta tries to kill him in the game, he is determined to stay alive and protect Megumi from Sukuna. The teaser also featured Naoya Zen’in, Yuki Tsukumo, Maki Zen’in, Megumi, and Choso. They looked all prepped and ready to give it all.

The music perfectly captures the tension within the series and goes well in the teaser. The teaser is fast-paced and gives small glimpses of the events and fights that will take place in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. Mappa has always been praised for its animation, and in this teaser, it has also shown why people laud it and this series.

Check out the teaser of Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game’s teaser below.

More about Jujutsu Kaisen 3

The series will once again feature the voices of Junya Enoki as Yuji Itadori, Yuma Uchida as Megumi Fushiguro, Daisuke Namikawa as Choso, and Megumi Ogata as Yuta Okkotsu. Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 Part 1 will premiere in January 2026.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more exciting trailer reviews!

Must Read: Baaghi 4 Trailer Review: Tiger Shroff Warns “Ye Bus Mera Warm Up Hai” & I Cannot Disagree! Also Ft. Blood Soaked Sanjay Dutt As Khalnayak!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News