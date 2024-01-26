Gege Akutami has traumatized a generation of anime fans with the latest developments in their hit manga/anime “Jujutsu Kaisen.”

Season two of the series recently ended, and MAPPA wasted no time teasing the production of season 3. While the exact date of the said season is not confirmed, one thing is sure — season three will be the most intense, emotionally gripping, and action-packed installment yet.

So, while we wait for the new season to release and Gege to come out of their mini-break to unveil (no pun intended) Chapter 249 of the manga, let’s revisit all the significant characters in the series once again.

Gojo Satoru

Gojo Satoru, without sounding too biased, is probably one of the best anime characters ever made. He’s the strongest sorcerer in the Jujutsu world, and his existence alone threatens all the curses and curse users to ever exist. Gojo is a Jujutsu Tech’s Tokyo branch teacher and trains current first-year students directly. He’s the first sorcerer in centuries to have inherited both the limitless technique and the six-eyes. This is precisely what makes him the strongest being to ever exist. Even though he carries that label, he’s humorous, laid-back, and carefree when interacting with his students and friends.

However, his facade completely drops when he’s against enemies; he becomes cold-hearted, cruel, and downright sadistic when up against curses or the overbearing top brass of the jujutsu world.

Itadori Yuuji

Itadori Yuuji is the apparent protagonist of the series, despite the narrative revolving around different characters in both the anime and manga of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’. At the start of the series, he was a perfectly normal high school student with no powers until he unsealed and consumed a cursed object (Sukuna’s finger) and became a target of not only cursed spirits but also of jujutsu sorcerors. To keep a close eye on him (in the likely event that he was to lose control because of Sukuna), Megumi and Gojo recruited him and enrolled him in Jujutsu Tech.

Fushiguro Megumi

Fushiguro Megumi is a first-year at Jujutsu Tech, and the first friend Yuuji makes outside his normal high school. He’s also the reason Yuuji gets recruited into Jujutsu Tech in the first place. Megumi is a 2nd-grade sorcerer with the Ten Shadows Technique, which allows him to summon and control different shikigamis (or shadows) during battle. He’s also a part of the Zenin Clan, one of the most prominent clans in the Jujutsu World (apart from the Gojo clan). Gojo Satoru is Megumi’s mentor.

Kugisaki Nobara

Kugisaki Nobara is a strong, assertive, but fun young woman who joined Jujutsu Tech to escape the mundane and restrictive life she had in her rural hometown. She instantly becomes friends with Yuuji and Megumi, and the three form a trio, often going out on missions together. She has a bold personality and is not afraid to speak her mind when she has to. She also cares about her friends and is very strict and protective of them. As a curse user, Nobara uses the Straw Doll Technique and is a close combatant with a hammer as her weapon of choice.

Ryomen Sukuna

Ryomen Sukuna is the particular grade curse that manifested in Yuuji’s body due to him eating his fingers. Sukuna is an ancient curse dubbed “The King of Curses” because he is solid and malicious. He’s cruel, evil, and sadistic and takes great joy in seeing others around him suffer.

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

