The Isekai genre has been getting quite traction in mainstream media over the past few years, mainly driven by the rise in the popularity of light novels and web novels that largely follow this trajectory. However, many newer anime and manga fans may not be aware that the isekai and reincarnation theme has been a widely popular trope, existing long before it was formally categorized as ‘isekai.’

Here are some of the best isekai anime ever made. Some of these are old and classic, while others have that typical contemporary isekai storyline incorporated into them.

No Game, No Life

“No Game, No Life” is a 2012 fantasy, sci-fi, gaming manga based on the light novel of the same name. The anime of the series was animated by Madhouse and was released in 2014

It follows two reclusive step-siblings, Sora and Shiro, who spend most of their days locked in their rooms, playing games. Both of them are part of a gaming group called Blank and are infamous for their ability to dominate any online game pushed their way. At some point in time, they receive an invitation to a chess game from someone called Tet. Tet is the One True God of ‘Disboard,’ a world where conflict is only resolved by playing games. Tet offers the siblings a chance to live in the said world after they defeat him in the chess game. Believing it to be a bluff, they accept the offer, only to actually be transported into a world where gaming is the way of life.

“No Game, No Life” is available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Overlord

You might have heard about “Solo Leveling,” the new hit manhwa-turned-anime that has been the talk of the town for weeks now. Well, “Overlord” is sort of like that but has heavier reincarnation elements. It’s a dark fantasy manga that was adapted into an anime in 2015 and currently has four seasons.

“Overlord” revolves around the main character, Momonga, getting teleported into a VR RPG game called YGGDRASIL. Momonaga is a guild leader (or Overlord) in the game and has the form of a massive lich. Because the game is on the brink of a permanent shutdown, Momonga is prompted to spend the remaining time playing it before the servers stop completely. However, at the time of the shutdown, he could not seem to log out of the game, nor could he access its main menu. Also, are all the NPCs now alive and have personalities of their own?!

You can watch “Overlord” on Crunchyroll.

The Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

“The Time I Got Reincarnated” as a Slime is one of the newer isekai anime in the scene. It is based on a light novel of the same name and was adapted into an anime in 2018. It currently has 2 seasons, with a third one expected to be released in 2024.

“The Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” follows the story of an average office worker, Satoru Mikami, who unexpectedly becomes a victim of an assault gone wrong. He wakes up in a fantasy world and has seemingly turned into a slime ball with powers. He now vows to make his life more interesting than the one he had before and befriends a dragon monster called Veldora.

“The Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” is available for streaming on Hulu.

Inuyasha

“Inuyasha,” for the lack of better words, is one of the OG isekai anime that has transformed numerous individuals into anime enthusiasts. It’s based on a fantasy romance manga of the same name that was adapted into an anime in 2000, with 167 episodes under its belt.

It follows the story of Kagome Higurashi, a 15-year-old high school girl who finds herself getting dragged into an ancient well in her family’s shrine by a demon. On the other side of the well exists an ancient world set in Japan’s Sengoku Period, where demons and supernatural beings run rampant. In navigating her new predicament, Kagome enlists the assistance of Inuyasha, a half-demon dog in the body of a 15-year-old boy.

“Inuyasha” is available on Prime Video.

So, while there are countless isekai anime out there that may have potentially superior art and plot, these particular ones hold a special place in the community, remaining close to the classics.

