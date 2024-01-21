The Lord Of The Rings: A Detailed Guide To Major Characters Of The Iconic Franchise

J.R.R. Tolkien made a masterpiece when he came up with the first book of “The Hobbit,” back in the 1930s — about the fantasy land of Middle-earth. Followed by “The Lord of the Rings” books and its legacy that became a household name with the release of the three movies directed by Peter Jackson almost half a century later.

The movie franchise was a true masterpiece, immortalizing the Tolkien world’s characters. In this guide, we will spotlight and detail those significant characters that made it a household name and brought home a whooping 17 Academy Awards for the franchise.

For newcomers diving into the “The Lord of the Rings” world and returning fans seeking a refresher on the series, here’s a comprehensive guide to major characters (and their corresponding actors).

Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood)

The little Hobbit of Hobbiton, who, many fans joke, was tricked by the bearded wizard into carrying the ring to Mordor, is the series’ main protagonist. He’s played by Elijah Woods, known for other roles such as Mumble in “Happy Feet” and Patrick Wertz in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” His role was critically acclaimed and, to date, remains a namesake for the actor.

Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin)

Samwise Gamgee is the sweet, humble, simple-minded sidekick of the main protagonist who ultimately emerges as the real hero. Samwise accompanies Frodo in taking the ring from Bag Eng to Mordor. Sean Astin, who plays the character, is also known for his role as Bob Newby in the hit Netflix show, “Stranger Things.” Yep, the boyfriend of Will and Jonathan’s mom — Joyce Byers.

Gollum (Andy Serkis)

Gollum is the pitiful but malicious side character that ‘helps ‘Samwise and Frodo reach Mount Doom. He always has tricks up his sleeve and is genuinely creepy at times. He’s played by Andy Serkis, known for many similar non-human roles such as Ceaser in “Planet of the Apes” reboot and Supreme Leader Snoke in the “Star Wars” films.

Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen)

Aragorn, son of Arathorn, is a Ranger and the heir to the throne of Gondor. He was initially a part of the Fellowship of the Ring and was tasked to protect and bring Frodo to Mount Doom. However, the fellowship had to be resolved, and he had to find another way to save Middle Earth. Viggo Mortensen plays the character and is known for appearances in many other notable films such as “A Perfect Murder” and “G.I. Jane.”

Gandalf (Sir Ian McKellen)

Gandalf the Grey, later known as Gandalf the White, is the wizard who started this whole shebang and recruited Frodo as the ringbearer. He’s a powerful wizard who initially sacrifices himself in the Mines of Moria to protect the fellowship’s mission. He’s played by Sir Ian McKellen, known for many other notable roles, such as Magneto in the “X-Men” franchise and Richard III in “Richard III.”

Pippin (Billy Boyd) and Merry (Dominic Monaghan)

Pippin and Merry are Frodo’s Hobbit cousins who unexpectedly become part of the fellowship. They’re mischievous, clumsy, and are always up to no good. But they ultimately prove to be very gallant in their journey and greatly help the fellowship. Pippin is played by Billy Boyd, known for his music career as the lead singer of a band called Beecake and his role as Glenda in “Seed of Chucky.” Dominic Monaghan, who plays Merry, is known for his role as Charlie Pace in the hit series “Lost.”

Some other notable mentions include Legolas (played by Orlando Bloom), Gimli (played by John Rhys-Davies), Boromir (played by Sean Bean), and Saruman (played by Sir Christopher Lee).

“The Lord of the Rings” franchise can be streamed on HBO Max.

Must Read: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Release Date, Cast, Plot & Everything Else We Know About This Anya Taylor-Joy & Chris Hemsworth Led Dystopian Feature!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News