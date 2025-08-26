Umesh Shukla is a man whom I have loved for his body of work. Be it Oh My God or 102 Not Out! But, also, Divya Khossla has been an actress whose body of work I do not relate to! Be it a weird dance with Neha Kakkar on Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, on a rip-off of Bangalore Days titled Yaariyaan 2. Now, the two forces have united for a film titled Ek Chatur Naar!

The first tease of the film was a tribute to Sridevi, and I was terrified and petrified, thinking, This might be a remake of Chaalbaaz! Thankfully, it is not. The film is about a woman deciding to blackmail a man after she accidentally gets his phone and learns his secret that might turn the man’s life 360 degree! So far, so good!

Ek Chatur Naar trailer plays on a lot of word-plays, one of the strongest skill sets for Umesh Shukla, and these word plays appear on slides in between the trailer, one of the most significant ones, which sets the premise – Gareeb Jaaga, Ameer Bhaaga! Clearly, Divya plays the Gareeb, and Neil Nitin Mukesh plays the Ameer!

With a title that’s a direct nod to the iconic song from Padosan, the trailer promises a battle of brains where nothing is as simple as it seems. But does it have the chaturai to keep us hooked with the film as well, with Divya, obviously playing the ‘Chatur Naar’ as promised – while the premise definitely intrigues and the title fits well, I have my doubts!

While this could clearly have been one of the most brilliant cat and mouse chases, where a chatur naar checkmates the villain, this smart thriller does not promise as much fun as it should be! The trailer lands flat, and as Divya Khossla explains in one of the scenes, Sheher mein do tarah ki basto hoti hai – ek Nadi ke kinaare waali and ek naale ke kinaare waali. While she tries to travel from this Naale ka kinaara to the Nadi ka kinara, I am not too sure if the journey will be as interesting as it sounds! Because I truly believe, Filmein bhi do tarah ki hoti hain – ek acchi waali and doosri, let us skip that one!

