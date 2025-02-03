Neil Nitin Mukesh is considered one of the most handsome actors in Indian cinema. Previously, fans had trouble accepting that he was an Indian, given his Western looks. However, fans will be surprised to hear that even American officials did not believe he could be an Indian and instead detained him for hours.

He recently opened up about this shocking and frustrating experience he had at a New York airport, where U.S. immigration officers detained him and refused to believe he was Indian. In a conversation with Mashable India, Neil recounted how airport officials stopped him despite holding a valid Indian passport.

Neil Nitin Mukesh was detained while shooting the 2009 movie New York

Neil Nitin Mukesh recently sat down for an interview with Mashable India and recalled being stopped at a New York airport. “I was detained at the airport. They refused to believe that I had an Indian passport and that I was Indian. They didn’t even let me answer or say anything for myself,” Neil Nitin revealed. What was initially a routine immigration check quickly escalated into an exasperating four-hour ordeal, with officers repeatedly questioning him about his identity and nationality.

Neil, who comes from a prestigious lineage in Indian cinema, found himself in an absurd situation where even his documented proof of nationality was not enough to convince the authorities. As the questioning dragged on, Neil found himself at a loss for words. Eventually, exasperated, he offered a simple solution: “Just Google me.” Once they looked him up online and discovered his credentials, the interrogation became a casual conversation about his family’s legacy in Bollywood.

“They started asking me about my grandfather, my father, and my family’s legacy,” Neil recalled. Coincidentally, this incident took place while he was shooting the film New York (2009), a Bollywood movie that discussed the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

