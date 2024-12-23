Sridevi was an icon and legendary actress who had the potential to take away the limelight from the lead heroes in the movies. She has worked with many renowned filmmakers in the Indian film industry, including the legendary Yash Chopra. He worked with her on films like Lamhe and Chandni. However, the late filmmaker was completely broken after a movie did not work out at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Chopra and the late actress collaborated for the first time for Chandni. It was released in 1989 and featured Sridevi in the titular role alongside Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna. Besides them, the movie also featured Waheeda Rahman, Anupam Kher, Sushma Seth, Mita Vashisht, and Manohar Singh in supporting roles. Not just the film but its soundtrack was also a massive success. It won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 37th National Film Awards. In addition to that, it won several accolades and honors. It reportedly marked the actress’ position as the top female star of the era.

Chandni is hailed as one of Yash Chopra’s best films, and following its success, he collaborated with Sridevi for Lamhe. However, it underperformed at the box office. According to News 18’s report, in an interview with Hindustan Times in 2007, Chopra revealed being devastated after Lamhe’s box office failure. He cited the example of another one of his movies, Dharmaputra, which failed financially, but it did not impact him as much as Lamhe’s failure.

He was so broken that he could not work for months. Yash Chopra said, “I was terribly disheartened (by the failure of Dharmputra) but then I was as disheartened by the failure of Lamhe also, which was romantic. I couldn’t work for months.”

Yash Chopra also said, “Perhaps my failures were ahead of their times. Otherwise, how can you explain the fact that the highest sales of my DVDs have been of Dharmputra, Silsila, and Lamhe?”

More about Lamhe-

Sridevi and Anil Kapoor starrer Lamhe was released in 1991, featuring Waheeda Rahman and Anupam Kher in the supporting cast. The film was critically acclaimed, especially Sridevi, who was highly praised for her dual role as mother and daughter. It won several accolades and honors, including being on Outlook’s list of Bollywood’s Best Films. It is one of Yash Chopra’s personal favorites.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Had Rubbished The Rumors Of Her Secret Wedding & Honeymoon With Ex-Beau Salman Khan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News