That Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had started a whirlwind romance on the sets of their 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is known to all. However, the duo also had a rather ugly public breakup in 2002. However, did you know there were once rumors that they had wed secretly and had a honeymoon after that? But Aishwarya was quick to rubbish these speculations.

Rumors On Salman Khan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Secret Wedding

According to Bollywood Shaadi, there were rumors that Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had tied the knot secretly in a bungalow in Lonavala. The rumors further suggested that their Nikaah ceremony was solemnized by a Kazi from Mumbai. Furthermore, it was speculated that the Mohabbatein actress had converted to Islam for the same and that the wedding ceremony was attended by their close friends. However, both Salman and Aishwarya’s family remained absent from the ceremony.

The report further mentioned that these rumors about Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s secret marriage disappointed the latter’s family. Not only this, but the producers who had roped in the Devdas actress for their movies were also worried by this news. However, Aishwarya soon addressed these rumors and rubbished them completely.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Denied The Rumors Of Her Secret Wedding With Salman Khan

In a throwback interview with a publication, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rubbished the rumors of her secret wedding with Salman Khan. The Ponniyin Selvan actress stressed that she would never hide a thing like marriage from the public glare. She was quoted to reveal, “Wouldn’t the entire industry be aware of it if it had happened? The industry is such a small place. Besides, I’ve not even had the time to spend with my family after my mom’s accident. I’m not the sort of person to deny something as major as marriage. I’d proudly announce my marriage to the world if it had happened. Also, where is the time to marry? All this is simply ridiculous.”

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s breakup later in 2002 came as a shock to their fans and the fraternity. Aishwarya later married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

