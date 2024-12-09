Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s marriage has been in the spotlight for several months now. Following divorce rumors and cheating speculations, the couple finally appeared together at a recent wedding and clicked pictures with each other. Amid all the fiasco and rumors about their changing relationship dynamics, Abhishek has answered an important question: whether he would like to have another child with Aishwarya after Aaradhya.

Abhishek Bachchan Opens Up About Plans of Having Another Child with Aishwarya Rai after Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan discussed his family planning on Riteish Deshmukh’s chat show, Case Toh Banta Hai. The conversation began when Riteish pointed out that most of the Bachchan family members’ names start with the initial ‘A.’ “Amitabhji, Aishwarya, Aaradhya, aur aap, Abhishek. Yeh saare ‘A’ letter se shuru hote hain (All your names begin with A). Toh Jaya aunty aur Shweta ne aisa kya kar liya (then what wrong have Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan done?),” Riteish jokingly asked.

“This, you’ll have to ask them. But I think this has become a tradition in our house. Abhishek, Aaradhya….” Abhishek replied, on which Riteish stopped him midway and asked, “Aaradhya ke baad (After Aaradhya?).” Abhishek then dodged the question and responded, “Nahi abhi agli peedhi jo aayegi tab dekhenge na (Now we’ll see after the next generation comes).” However, Riteish continued with the topic and said, “Who will wait that much? Like Riteish, Riaan, Rahyl (his two sons), Abhishek, Aaradhya…” Abhishek then blushed and joked, “Umar ka lihaaz kiya karo, Riteish. Main tumse bada hoon (Respect your elders Riteish, I am older to you).”

Riteish ended the playful banter by touching Abhishek’s feet, and the audience cheered. On the professional front, Abhishek was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar’s I Want to Talk. Though the film failed to make a mark at the box office, it received critical acclaim for its heartwarming concept and storyline.

