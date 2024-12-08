The action-thriller Kill, released in July 2024, was considered a landmark film in the action genre. Many fans hailed it as one of the bloodiest and goriest films they have witnessed in Bollywood. The film also marked Lakshya’s debut. If this was not enough, the movie is now making waves globally.

Kill Wins Laurels Internationally

The Lakshya starrer has been winning hearts globally after impressing the Indian audience with its slick action sequences and riveting performances. The movie has received a nomination at the 52nd Annual Saturn Awards. It has been nominated in the Best International Film Category.

In addition, Kill received an honorable mention in the Los Angeles Times Best Movies Of 2024 list. The Lakshya starrer was included with the likes of Smile 2, A Real Pain, and Love Lies Bleeding. The movie was described as “A train-bound thriller hurtling from India; this revenge flick lives up to its title and then some.”

Lakshya’s Promising Debut

The actor has inevitably made a stellar debut with Kill. His performance and the sheer dedication showcased in the action sequences received a huge thumbs-up from the audience. The film received a plus verdict at the box office and a good response upon its OTT release. Dharma Productions, the producer of the film, shared the happy news of the film’s Saturn Awards nomination and the LA Times’ mention on their social media handle.

One netizen reacted to the same, stating, “Standard-setting cinema.” Another user said, “Outstanding film.” It will be interesting to see whether the film adds another feather to its cap by bagging the Saturn Awards in the Best International Film category.

About The Movie

Apart from Lakshya, Kill also stars Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala in the lead roles. It is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt and written by Ayesha Syed and Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt.

