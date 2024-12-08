Celebrated filmmaker Subhash Ghai has suffered a health crisis. The director was recently admitted to the hospital after struggling with respiratory issues. The 79-year-old also complained of weakness and frequent dizziness and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

After his hospitalization sparked concerns among fans, his team released a statement revealing that There was nothing to worry about as Subhash Ghai was in the hospital for a routine check-up. The Taal director has now been discharged and has thanked his fans for their well-wishes.

Subhash Ghai Was Hospitalized On December 7th

Reports of Subhash Ghai facing health issues came out on Saturday, December 7th. Reports confirmed that the director was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The initial speculations suggested that Ghai was in the ICU and was suffering from memory loss and speech difficulty.

However, it was later reported that he had been facing respiratory issues along with weakness and dizziness, which led to his hospitalization.

His team then shared a health update with fans, ensuring the renowned filmmaker was doing fine in the hospital. “We would like to confirm that Mr Subhash Ghai is absolutely fine. He has been admitted for a routine check-up and is doing well. Thank you all for your love and concern,” the team’s statement read.

Subhash Ghai Has Now Been Discharged

Subhash Ghai has been discharged from the hospital. After returning home, he thanked his fans and well-wishers on social media. The director stated that he is completely fine now and wrote,

“I feel so blessed to know that I’ve so many friends expressing their love n affection for my health. after my hectic stint at IFFI goa. ALL IS WELL NOW n see u soon. SMILE AGAIN. thank you.”

Ghai is known for helming popular films like Taal, Hero, Pardes, Ram Lakhan, and Karz. He is also a producer and writer and founded the production company Mukta Arts. Ghai recently announced Aitraaz 2, a sequel to the 2004 hit film Aitraaz, which starred Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

