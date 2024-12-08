Dharmendra and Hema Malini tied the knot on May 2, 1980, after having a rollercoaster ride of a love story. Their highly publicized romance and eventual marriage were fueled up more because the actor was already married to his first wife, Prakash Kaur, with whom he had four children. It was during this time that rumors started doing the rounds that the couple had converted to Islam to tie the knot.

Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s biography Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl also mentions that Dharmendra and Hema Malini were rumored to have taken the names Dilawar and Ayesha Bi. It furthermore stated that they went for a hush-hush Nikaah ceremony before their Iyengar wedding. These speculations further increased during the year 2004 when the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor was contesting for a Lok Sabha seat.

According to a news report in The Times Of India, his campaigning came under the radar because he only put his properties and the assets which he owned with his first wife Prakash Kaur. Hema Malini’s name was completely missing in the same. Not only Dharmendra but Malini’s Rajya Sabha nominations also underwent a lot of scrutiny because of some errors in the name and religion in the document.

However, Hema Malini had addressed the media regarding these rumors and had said, “This is extremely personal between us.” The biography further mentioned how Dharmendra had strongly shut down the rumors of converting to Islam to marry the Baghban actress. The actor had said back then, “I’m not the man who will change.” Their relationship did went through a lot of trials and tribulations.

The couple have been married for 44 years now. They share two daughters namely Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. On the work front, Dharmendra, who also turned 89 today (December 8) was last seen in the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanii.

