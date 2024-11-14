Akshay Kumar has starred in iconic films like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Welcome. Many of them are being revived by the makers. Producer Shailendra Singh recently announced that he is working on the sequel of Singh Is Kinng and plans to rope in a new actor for the leading role. But our Khiladi wasn’t very happy with the development. He has played his masterstroke to stop that from happening. Scroll below for the details!

In a recent interview, Shailendra Singh confirmed that he is working on Singh Is Kinng Part 2. He also shared his willingness to work with either Good Newwz actor Diljit Dosanjh or Simmba star Ranveer Singh. But Akshay isn’t letting any of his co-stars take away what is rightfully his! Although Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is currently enjoying massive success, fans will not be able to accept the same fate for Hera Pheri, Welcome, Housefull, or Singh Is Kinng.

Akshay Kumar will decide what happens with the Singh Is Kinng franchise!

As per recent reports, Akshay Kumar’s production house holds 50% of the IP for the action comedy film. This means no decision can be made without his involvement. His legal team confirmed the same in an official statement which read, “Mr. Akshay Kumar is the co-owner of the film, Singh is Kinng (“Film”) and all the rights, title, interest, etc. of the Film. Any assertions, statements, claims, etc., made by Mr. Shailendra Singh, in the article published in the newspaper, Mid-day on 11th November, 2024, with respect to the Film, are entirely false and untrue. Neither does Mr. Shailendra Singh nor does any other person have any right to produce any prequels or sequels or franchise, etc. to the Film.”

More about Singh Is Kinng

Released in 2008, the Akshay Kumar led action comedy was directed by Anees Bazmee. It also featured Katrina Kaif, Om Puri, Ranvir Shorey, Neha Dhupia, Javed Jaffrey, Sonu Sood, and Sudhanshu Pandey in supporting roles.

At the box office, Singh Is Kinng was the third-highest Bollywood grosser of 2008. It made box office collection of 68.5 crores in its lifetime.

