After Singh Is Kinng, another Akshay Kumar hit from the 2000s, is getting a sequel. Subhash Ghai has confirmed the development of Aitraaz 2, marking the 20th-anniversary celebration of the original film.

Aitraaz starred Akshay, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. It was released in 2004 and made news for dealing with the bold issue of workplace harassment. The movie shot Priyanka to stardom, and she received several accolades for her gutsy performance.

Aitraaz 2 Officially In The Works

Subhash Ghai, the producer of Aitraaz, confirmed that a sequel is in the works with an official announcement on social media. Sharing Priyanka Chopra’s picture from the original film on Instagram, the filmmaker revealed he had locked the script for Aitraaz 2. Ghai added that the script for the movie had been written after three years of hard work. The sequel will be helmed by Oh My God 2 director Amit Rai.

“I’ve heard a fantastic script from Amit Rai, the writer-director of Oh My God 2, which has been written as Aitraaz 2 now,” Ghai told Hindustan Times. “We are getting so many calls from various studios that they are interested in making the film. And I must say that Amit again has a big hit script with him at the moment. I really loved it,” he added. Talking about the subject, Ghai said like the original film, the second part will also deal with a bold concept.

“He [Amit Rai] has written another bold issue about today’s sex life with new values and new school of thoughts coming in. You can’t expect it to just be a social drama, it has to have some strong and high notes,” Ghai shared.

Aitraaz 2 Makers Are In The Process Of Finalizing The Female Lead

The lead actors have yet to be finalized, but Ghai said the team does have someone in mind who could continue the legacy of Priyanka Chopra. “We do have a wish list, but let’s see who will be finalized. It will be a bold role again, which I am sure will get a lot of awards for the actor, as it did for Priyanka.”

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, Aitraaz was a critical and commercial success. The film follows Raj (Akshay), who is married to Priya (Kareena). Things turn upside down for the couple when Raj’s ex-girlfriend and boss’ wife, Sonia (Priyanka), accuses him of sexual assault.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Is A Salman Khan Cameo Confirmed For Varun Dhawan’s Baby John?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News