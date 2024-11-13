Fans of Salman Khan have a reason to be excited as they may see a glimpse of their favorite star in theatres in 2024 in the Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John. Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 in 2023, and his fans have been waiting to see him on the big screen. He did appear for a blink-and-miss cameo in. Singham Again but his fans were left wanting more as the cameo failed to live up to the hype. Baby John will be released in theatres on Christmas and will see Varun in a never-seen-before mass-action avatar. The film is being presented by Atlee, who is riding high on the success of his previous movie, Jawan, and is directed by Kalees.

Varun Dhawan confirms Salman Khan’s cameo in Baby John.

Varun Dhawan recently did a #varunsays session on X where he answered questions from fans, and when a fan asked, “Bhai ka cameo #BabyJohn me Kitne minutes ka hai (For how long is Salman Khan’s cameo in the movie)?” Varun replied. “Minutes Nahi bolunga impact bahut zyaada kaafi mahino ka milega (I won’t say minutes; the impact will last for many months)”.

The reply has certainly got the fans excited, as an impactful cameo that moves the story forward is exactly what Salman Khan fans want before his next full-fledged release, Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murgadoss. Salman is also rumored to be working on a project with Atlee, and it will be interesting to see if the cameo in Baby John is related to the film he is working on with Atlee or if it is a standalone character.

Baby John is an adaptation of the Tamil film Theri

Baby John is a remake of the 2016 Tamil film Theri, which was made by Atlee and focused on some critical social issues. The film is adapted into Hindi now, and more real-life-inspired incidents have been added to the film’s script. Theri starred Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles and was a significant success at the box office.

Varun Dhawan is riding high on the success of his web series Citadel: Honey Bunny and Baby John, which is seen as a film that will solidify him as a mega star in Bollywood.

