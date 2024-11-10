Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are basking in the glory of the admiration they are getting for their performances in the recent Prime Video show Citadel: Honey Bunny. The duo has garnered praise for their intense performances and sizzling chemistry. Both Varun and Samantha have also been in the news for their off-screen lives. Fans are deeply invested in their personal lives and ups and downs.

Samantha’s fans were left heartbroken a few years ago when the news of her divorce from Naga Chaitanya came to light. They also poured their hearts to shower love on the actress recently after a video of her seemingly trying to hold back tears as her co-star Varun Dhawan talked about his family went viral.

Varun Dhawan Reveals How His Daughter Connects To The Character Of Bunny

Citadel: Honey Bunny marked Varun Dhawan’s first collaboration with ace director duo Raj & DK. In the show, he plays a man who can go to any lengths to protect his daughter. While most of the show was filmed before Varun became a father, in the video, Varun spoke about his longing to start a family as a connection point with his character Bunny.

The Bhediya star said, “I went through a major period when Natasha and I wanted to start a family, and I had that yearning that I want to have my own family. I connected with Bunny at that point, at that hunger for a family.”.

Samantha gracefully listened to Varun speak. However, her fans felt that Varun’s comments would have touched a sensitive nerve deep within the actress.

Fans Sympathize With Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Her Broken Dreams Of Having A Family

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya declared their separation in 2021, leaving their fans heartbroken. Samantha was reportedly planning to start a family of her own with Chaitanya when things went south for the couple. Samantha has since received considerable support from her fanbase. Samantha’s fans recently noticed a restrained show of emotion when the video of Varun talking about his family came out.

“She’s so nice, I swear. This video makes me sad,” said a fan while reacting to the video.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expected to be seen in the Telugu action thriller Maa Inti Bangaram. She will also also produce the film. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his big-budget release Baby John in December.

