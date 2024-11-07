Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian version of Priyanka Chopra & Richard Madden’s spy-action TV series, is now available on Amazon Prime Video. The Hindi spin-off stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the leading roles. It is enjoying highly positive reviews on the internet. But do you know how much the cast was paid in salary? Scroll below for the exciting details!

Directed by Raj & DK, Honey Bunny also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar and Thalaivaasal Vijay in supporting roles. It was premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 6, 2024. Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo are also involved in the project as executive producers.

Varun Dhawan salary for Citadel: Honey Bunny

Varun Dhawan is making his web series debut with the Raj & DK series. He is reportedly charging a sum of 20 crores for his leading roles. The actor has done a tremendous job playing the intense role, and it would be safe to say he deserves every penny of that paycheck.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu salary

As per multiple reports, Samantha charged a whopping sum of 5 crores only for her song Oo Antava in Pushpa 2. This should prove that the actress wouldn’t settle for anything less than 2X the sum. The makers of Citadel India understood her value and star power very well and paid her remuneration of a staggering 10 crores.

Kay Kay Menon

When it comes to thrillers, you know Kay Kay Menon is the man for you. And well, he lived upto the expectations with yet another beautiful portrayal. He was paid a salary of 1.5 crores for his role as Guru.

Other Citadel: Honey Bunny star cast salaries

Saqib Saleem plays a pivotal role as Kedar in Citadel’s Indian version. He earned 40 lacs. On the other hand, ‘Shaan’ Sikandar Kher got paid around 50 lacs.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT updates!

Must Read: Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta Combined Net Worth: It’s A 150 Crore+ Royal Empire With Titliaan Actress Ruling The Fortune, Just Like Her Husband’s Heart!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News