This week, there are major OTT releases like Devara (Telugu), A R M (Malayalam), Vettaiyan (Tamil), and more. However, in theaters, we’ve picked just one Hollywood movie. While many films are releasing in theaters this week, we’ve chosen to focus on just one. I’m curious to know which one. Let’s dive into our list.

Available On OTT

Disney Plus Hotstar

A R M Ajayante Randam Moshanam (Malayalam)

This action-adventure period drama, directed by Jithin Laal, spans three periods and stars Tovino Thomas in a triple role. The story follows Ajayan, a man haunted by his family’s past; his grandfather, Maniyan, was branded a thief after dying in an attempt to steal the Chyothivilakku, a mystical object forged from an asteroid that holds the power to control the elements. Despite his reluctance, Ajayan becomes entangled in the intrigue surrounding the Chyothivilakku as a group of schemers plans to steal and sell it overseas. As Ajayan is drawn deeper into their game, the question remains: will he share his grandfather’s fate and be labeled a thief? Watch the movie to find out.

Prime video

Vettaiyan (Tamil)

Directed by T. J. Gnanavel and starring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati, this film follows Rajinikanth’s character, an encounter specialist in the police force. After he accidentally kills an innocent person, the story delves into the fallout of that incident.

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Hindi)

Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is a prequel to the American series Citadel. This spin-off explores Nadia Sinh’s childhood, highlighting her parents’ fight to protect her and revealing how they met and worked alongside each other.

Netflix

Devara (Telugu)

He was written and directed by Koratala Siva. Devara stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in dual roles alongside Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The story initiates with Devara, a former smuggler who has a change of heart and decides to oppose smuggling altogether, refusing to let anyone else carry on the trade. His stand ignites a fierce feud as he confronts those who want to keep the smuggling operations alive.

The Buckingham Murders (Hindi)

Directed by Hansal Mehta, this film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as a police detective battling her demons while investigating the murder of a child.

Meet Me Next Christmas (English)

Directed by Rusty Cundieff, this Christmas romantic comedy stars Christina Milian. The story follows a woman who meets a man and agrees to reunite at a Christmas concert. However, there’s a twist: the concert is sold out, jeopardizing their holiday plans.

Vijay 69 (Hindi)

Directed by Akshay Roy, this film stars Anupam Kher as a 69-year-old man who decides to participate in a triathlon contest to make a name for himself before his time runs out.

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, episode 8

In this episode, two businessmen and their families are featured: Infosys co-founder N. R. Narayana Murthy and his wife, and Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and his wife.

Jio Cinema

Despicable Me 4 (English)

This is the fourth main movie and sixth overall in the Despicable Me series. Gru has turned over a new leaf, leaving his criminal past behind. But his old rival has escaped from prison, looking for revenge.

Khwaabon Ka Jhamela(Hindi)

Directed by Danish Aslam, this film follows a man his fiancée rejects due to inadequacies in the bedroom. An intimacy coordinator tries to help him navigate his issues and rebuild his confidence.

Available On The Big Screen

Here (English)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis and based on Richard McGuire’s 2014 graphic novel, this multigenerational film showcases the stories of several families living on the same land at different times.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News