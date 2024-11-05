Malayalam movies are well-known both in India and abroad, but have you ever watched a Malayalam web series? If you’re not a Malayali, the answer is probably no, and you’re missing out. We’ve handpicked six fantastic web series for you to enjoy, four of which come from the House of Mouse. So, let’s dive right in and explore these gems without wasting time.

Manorathangal

Available on: Zee5

Manorathangal is an anthology series based on nine short stories by M.T. Vasudevan Nair, spread across nine episodes. Each episode features significant actors, with stars like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Indrajith Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Biju Menon, Fahadh Faasil, and others taking turns in the spotlight. The quality of each episode varies, making it a mixed bag, like what Forrest Gump’s momma said about a box of chocolates.

Jai Mahendran

Available on: Sony Liv

This political satire stars Saiju Kurup as Mahendran, a deputy tahsildar. Although government employees are technically expected to remain apolitical, many belong to unions affiliated with various political parties, each with its agenda. Mahendran, a member of one such union, often sidesteps official rules and ethics, relying instead on power plays, blackmail, and influence to get things done. However, his tactics eventually backfired. To find out the consequences, watch the series. While it may start a bit slow, the underlying plot is engaging.

Nagendran’s Honeymoons

Available on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Nagendran’s Honeymoons is a dark comedy starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Alexander Prasanth as a scheming buddy duo. Suraj’s character marries multiple women across Kerala solely to access their money, hoping to secure a visa to leave for the Middle East. As a result, he ends up with wives scattered throughout the state, leading to a chaotic and comedic storyline.

Perilloor Premier League

Available on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Perilloor Premier League is a political satire starring Nikhila Vimal and Sunny Wayne. In the story, Nikhila’s character is encouraged by her former panchayat president’s uncle to run in the local elections. She also has a crush on Sunny Wayne’s character. Will she win the election, and will they end up together? Watch the series to find out. With impressive cinematography, a strong background score, and genuinely funny scenes, it’s worth a watch.

Kerala Crime Files

Available on: Disney Plus Hotstar

The series revolves around the murder of a sex worker in a lodge room, with the subsequent investigation forming the crux of the plot. Starring Aju Varghese and Lal, the show consists of six 30-minute episodes, creating a movie experience with cliffhangers at the end of each segment. It’s thrilling and engaging, and the satisfying conclusion paves the way for a second season. The first season is neatly wrapped up, providing a complete story arc.

1000 Babies

Available on: Disney Plus Hotstar

1000 Babies is a psychological crime thriller starring Rahman and Sanju Sivram. The story begins with some mysterious crimes committed by a woman who, before her death, confesses to the magistrate and the local station house officer. Her confession has profound social, political, and cultural implications. To avoid public uproar, two police officers and the magistrate decide to cover up the truth. However, things spiral as a series of serial killings begin to surface, leading the police to investigate in secrecy. The series raises thought-provoking questions: Do people have the right to know about such information? In a democracy, can officials in power make decisions to hide such truths? The season ends on a cliffhanger, promising more to come.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Toxic: Yash’s Next After KGF Chapter 2 In Trouble? Forest Trees Chopped Off To Build A Movie Set

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News