Does Kerala Crime Files Season 2 live up to the expectations set by Season 1? That’s a simple question, but the answer is a bit nuanced. Like the first season, this too is a mystery thriller, but there’s a key difference. In Season 1, it was clear from the beginning that it was a murder mystery. In Season 2, however, the question remains: Is it even a murder mystery? To find out, you’ll have to watch the series.

In this article, we’ll explore various aspects of the new season and compare them with the first, looking at elements like runtime, performances, and character development. All of this will help you decide whether it’s worth investing your time in Season 2.

The Villains Of Kerala Crime Files

In Season 1, most episodes introduced a new suspect, giving the audience plenty of room to play detective. It was also more nuanced: the antagonist wasn’t a mastermind, yet he still managed to evade capture without even knowing the police were after him or attempting to outsmart them. The beauty of Season 1 was that sheer luck kept the antagonist out of the police’s hands.

In contrast, in Season 2, the criminal is aware that the police are after him, yet he isn’t outsmarting them either. Still, neither season truly explores the psychology of its antagonist, and the second season does so even less.

Runtime Of Kerala Crime Files

One plus point for both seasons is their short runtime. Including the intro and credits, each episode is roughly 30 minutes long, with some in the first season going as low as 24 minutes. In contrast, the second season’s episodes range from 23 to 44 minutes. Both seasons have six episodes each, totaling 12 episodes released so far, about the length of two long films (roughly 3 hours per season).

Kerala Crime Files Season 2: Plot & Key Cast

A police station is filled with corrupt officers, each one accused of some kind of malpractice. The Kerala Police decides to clean house by firing, transferring, and suspending many of them, replacing every officer from a particular station. One of those affected is Ambili Raju, portrayed brilliantly by Indrans. Although he has only a few scenes, the character introduction is done well. Right from the start, we understand who he is, how powerful he is, and his connections to criminal organizations. Later, we learn about his deep ties with higher-ups within his department.

Ambili Raju goes missing, and Ayyappan, again brilliantly portrayed by Harisree Asokan, is somehow connected to his disappearance. Arjun Radhakrishnan takes over as the protagonist this season, replacing Aju Varghese, though Aju makes a brief appearance. Lal still has a significant role, but his performance doesn’t leave the same impact as compared to the first season.

The Biggest Drawback Of Kerala Crime Files Season 2

Another key aspect of the series is the presence of dogs, they are central to the plot. However, the emotional bond between a dog and its master is not explored in depth, despite this being a series, a format that allows for such exploration. As a result, the audience struggles to form a strong emotional connection with the characters. A series provides enough space to delve into each character individually, especially the villain and the people who went missing. The show should have explored the lives of both Harisree Asokan’s and especially Indrans’ characters in more detail. While we are given a superficial understanding of the villain’s motivations, the series fails to develop any emotional depth behind them. For a film, that might have been acceptable, but for a series, it falls short.

Exploring these characters further might have increased the runtime, but that’s a worthwhile trade-off if the result is strong. If done right, we might have lost one of the above-mentioned plus points, but in return, we would have gained a much more compelling overall series.

The Simple Answer

The simple answer to the question of whether Kerala Crime Files Season 2 lives up to the expectations set by Season 1 is no. That doesn’t mean it’s a bad season, it just doesn’t meet the benchmark set by the first.

