Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, is doing well at ticket windows and has surpassed all expectations so far. In India, it has already entered the 100 crore club, while globally, it has made a smashing entry into the 200 crore club. With such a superb run at the box office, plans for the biggie’s OTT release are reportedly being extended. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Kollywood biographical action drama had a good pre-release buzz due to its power-packed promotional material. Also, Siva enjoys certain goodwill among the Tamil audience. This, along with a lucrative Diwali season, helped the film take a smashing start. Afterward, the power of good content came into play.

So far, Amaran has amassed 124.30 crores net at the Indian box office in 9 days and 203.57 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Considering such impressive trending and positive word-of-mouth, the film is expected to enjoy a successful run at least for two to three weeks more and, therefore, fetch big numbers. Taking this into consideration, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer will reportedly witness a delayed OTT release.

It is learned that, like most of the releases from South, Amaran was also supposed to arrive on OTT just four weeks after its theatrical release. So, it was scheduled to arrive on November 28 on Netflix. However, it is being said that the OTT release window has been extended to six weeks, and the tentative release could be after December 11. Let’s wait for the official announcement!

It’s great news for the makers and exhibitors as the film has the potential to earn over 275 crores gross or even enter the 300 crore club globally.

Meanwhile, it is already on its way to toppling Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan both in India and overseas market.

