Varun Dhawan once faced the ire of his father, David Dhawan, when he called Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, ‘cooler’ than Dhawan’s Bade Miya Chhote Miyan. Both the movies were released on October 16, 1998, and while both were equally good, Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai outsmarted Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan’s movie within a few weeks.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Varun Dhawan revealed why he thought that KKHH was a “cooler” film than his father’s director, Bade Miya. He said they were in London for the movie’s premier, traveling in a limousine with the faces of Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan pasted on it. But from inside, he was dying to watch Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s musical romantic drama.

“Kuch Kuch Hota Hai just felt like a cooler film, but my dad said, ‘Stop it, I will leave you on the streets here.’ I remember telling him, you can’t treat children here like this, and my dad was like, ‘He is so badly behaved; why did I get him here?’” Varun said.

The Bhediya actor contended that day one of Bade Miyan was more prominent because of the mass factor. Still, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai became huge, and Karan Johar launched him.

Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year (2012) alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. The movie was hugely successful, catapulting the three youngsters to the limelight. After SOTY, the 37-year-old actor had 11 consecutive box-office successes until 2018. Today, he is among India’s highest-paid actors and has been featured in Forbes India Celebrity since 2014.

His last cinematic release, Bhediya (2022), was an instant success, grossing Rs 90 cr in the collection against the budget of 60 cr. Amar Kaushik directed the comedy-horror, with Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal in crucial roles.

Varun also reprised his Bhediya character from the movie for a special appearance in Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2. The actor will next be seen in Baby John, slated to release on December 24, 2024.

