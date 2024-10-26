The battle has begun as Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 fight for higher ticket sales in the UAE. Advance booking has commenced in limited arenas, and there’s been a clear winner so far. Scroll below to learn how Kartik Aaryan Starrer is competing against Ajay Devgn’s threequel.

The Bollywood biggies will be released in theatres worldwide on November 1, 2024. The makers tried to avert the clash to maximize the Diwali holiday, but unfortunately, the conversation wasn’t fruitful. Albeit, the star cast is powerful in both cases and the fan wars have already begun!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Advance Booking sales in the UAE

As per Nishit Shaw, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has witnessed an impressive growth of 50% in the last 24 hours as pre-sales have surged to 5.42 lakhs gross (AED23.7K). Around 411 tickets have been sold so far from 64 shows at VOX Cinemas in total.

Singham Again Pre-Sales (UAE)

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn starrer has shown growth of around 34% as advance booking sales come to 8.86 lakhs (AED38.7K). It has registered sales of 677 tickets from 67 shows at the VOX Cinemas in the UAE.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again

When compared, Rohit Shetty’s film continues to dominate with almost 63% higher advance booking sales compared to Anees Bazmee’s directorial. There are 6 more days to the big release. Only time will tell if there is a change in dynamics and whether Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be able to cover the distance.

More about BB3

The comedy-horror features Triptii Dimri as the leading lady. Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra are among others in the supporting cast. The film is reportedly made on a budget of 150 crores.

More about Singham Again

Rohit Shetty’s directorial is made on a whopping budget of 250 crores. Kareena Kapoor Khan returns as the leading lady. Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff will also be seen in cameo roles. Salman Khan will make a special appearance as Chulbul Pandey. Arjun Kapoor plays the antagonist in the cop film.

