Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Vettaiyan now has limited days to add moolah to its kitty. Multiple biggies will arrive in Indian theatres on Diwali, and it might have to struggle for screens. The situation isn’t very favorable in the overseas markets either. Scroll below for the worldwide update on day 14.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the Tamil drama also features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak in pivotal roles. It was released a day before Dussehra, i.e., on October 10, 2024. After the opening weekend, the figures dropped due to the mixed word-of-mouth.

Domestic Box Office Collection

Vettaiyan made a box office collection of 1.70 crores in India on day 14. It witnessed a further drop of 17% compared to 2.06 crores earned on the second Tuesday. The domestic total now stands at 141.73 crores. Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer is nearly 8 crores away from the 150 crore mark in the domestic circuit. Ideally, that milestone should be achieved by the end of this weekend.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

The pace has also slowed down in the international circuits. It witnessed a growth of only 0.61% from the 80 crores earned on day 12. Combining the 81.50 crores with the domestic earnings, the worldwide collections come to 248.74 crores.

250 crore milestone!

With less than 2 crores more in the kitty, Vettaiyan will finally unlock the 250 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It is predicted to conclude its run in the vicinity of 275 crores, and there are ample days to achieve that milestone before Diwali.

Vettaiyan is reportedly made on a budget of 300 crores. Even if one considers the worldwide earnings, it will not be able to recover 100% of the cost from the theatrical run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

