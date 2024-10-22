Are Fahadh Faasil & Asif Ali Teaming Up in Lal Jose's Upcoming Malayalam Drama?

Veteran Malayalam director Lal Jose is teaming up with superstar Fahadh Faasil and actor Asif Ali for an upcoming project, featuring both as lead heroes. In a recent media interaction, Lal Jose confirmed the collaboration with Fahadh Faasil but did not confirm the name of Asif Ali. Fahadh Faasil, known for his versatile performances, has recently signed on to multiple projects with various directors.

Rumor has it that Asif Ali’s role in the upcoming film was initially meant for Tovino Thomas. However, Tovino reportedly turned down the offer, opening the door for Asif Ali to enter. Asif Ali was last seen in Kishkindha Kaandam. At the same time, Tovino recently starred in A R M. Both actors have received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike for their performances. The reason behind Tovino Thomas’ decision is believed to be a scheduling conflict.

The upcoming project featuring Fahadh Faasil and Asif Ali is currently untitled, but reports suggest it will be an adaptation of the famous Malayalam novel Ponam, written by KN Prasanth. Adding to the buzz, there are rumors that the film will be a bilingual production, with plans to release it simultaneously in Malayalam and Kannada.

According to rumors, Hombale Films is the production house behind this movie, marking it as a big-budget venture. Hombale Films is well-known for producing major Kannada hits, including the K.G.F, Kantara, and Salaar franchises, among other notable projects. The upcoming film is an intense action thriller that explores themes of revenge and retribution.

