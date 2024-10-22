Meenakshi Chaudhary is slowly making her presence known in Tollywood. But she is still searching for a significant role to propel her stardom to the following range. While gaining recognition as a heroine is a good start, achieving lasting success in the film industry often depends on getting the right opportunities. Meenakshi is waiting for her breakthrough role.

Meenakshi Chaudhary’s recent role in Guntur Kaaram alongside Mahesh Babu fell short of expectations, with her performance overshadowed by Sree Leela’s prominent role. Fans were optimistic that her next project, The Greatest of All Time, featuring Vijay, would finally give her the spotlight she deserves. However, with Vijay taking on a dual role, including a negative character, Meenakshi’s impact in the film was diminished once again.

On October 31, Meenakshi will star in Lucky Bhaskar, where she plays Dulquer Salmaan‘s wife. This film, directed by Venky Atluri, is anticipated to be a crucial moment in her career. Venky Atluri previously guided Samyuktha Menon to success in Dhanush Sir, and many are optimistic that he can do the same for Meenakshi in this film. A standout performance here could attract the attention of prominent directors and pave the way for more significant roles.

So far, Meenakshi’s films have had mixed reviews, but Lucky Bhaskar seems like her best chance to showcase her talent. After this, she has other projects, including Mechanic Rocky with Vishwak Sen and Matka with Varun Tej. If Lucky Bhaskar becomes a hit, it could be a strong foundation for her Tollywood career.

There are rumors of her involvement in a film called Vishwambhara, though nothing has been confirmed. Currently, Meenakshi Chaudhary is aiming for a major role in 2024, and it will be intriguing to see how her career unfolds in the coming months.

