Prabhas' Kalki Part 2: Is Dulquer Salmaan Joining the Star-Studded Cast?

Dulquer Salmaan needs no introduction to Tollywood. The actor is waiting for his upcoming film Lucky Bhaskar to be released in Telugu. The movie will hit the theaters on October 31. Dulquer recently shared an amusing anecdote in an interview. It is about his presence in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. When asked about rumors of his appearance in Kalki 2898 AD, Dulquer revealed something surprising.

“I didn’t even know I was in the film until the end!” he joked. He explained, “I shot my scenes in January, and the movie came out in May. Last year, people asked me about it, and I honestly had no clue. I used to tell Nag Ashwin, ‘I’d love to do a cameo in the film.'”

Dulquer recalled visiting the set of Kalki in 2898 AD and being awestruck. “I loved the world they created. I told Nag Ashwin that I was ready to do anything he asked. But nothing was confirmed until January.”

When asked if he enjoyed doing the cameo, he smiled and said, “I had a great time. Every role I’ve taken in my career has been a unique experience, no matter the length. Cameos are always fun, and it’s exciting to see the audience’s reactions.”

Lucky Bhaskar features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the heroine. Venky Atluri is the film’s director. The movie’s trailer was out yesterday, and it impressed everyone. The team is happy to be working on the film and is confident about its success.

Dulquer will next be seen in a couple of Malayalam films before he takes up Telugu projects. He also has the Tamil film Kantha in between. Dulquer is excited to meet the Telugu audiences after a long time with this upcoming film, released on Diwali.

