Lucky Bhaskar Faces Another Delay: Dulquer Salmaan’s 1980s Financial Drama Postponed Indefinitely

The release date of Lucky Bhaskar, directed by Venky Atluri, has already been revised twice. The previous date was set for September 7, 2024, to coincide with the Vinayaka Chaturthi festival. However, due to delays in post-production, the release has been postponed once again. Dulquer Salmaan, the film’s male lead, had announced the September 7 date on X in July, but as of now, a new release date has yet to be confirmed.

Lucky Bhaskar is a multilingual film originally made in Telugu and dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Set in the 1980s, the story delves into the dark underbelly of financial mafias. Dulquer Salmaan stars as Bhaskar, an ordinary bank cashier who rises to immense wealth after masterminding a major scam.

Alongside Dulquer, the film features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead. The supporting cast includes Ayaan Sohan and Kishore Raju Vasistha. G.V. Prakash Kumar composed the music, with cinematography by Nimish Ravi and editing by Navin Nooli. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, Lucky Bhaskar is a collaboration between Fortune Four Cinemas and Sithara Entertainments, with distribution by Srikara Studios.

This 𝐕𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐤𝐚 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐢, Get ready to experience #LuckyBaskhar‘s unforgettable journey on the Big Screens! 💫🏦 Worldwide Grand Release on 𝟕𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐄𝐏𝐓 in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil & Hindi Languages🤩#LuckyBaskharOnSept7th ✨💴 #VenkyAtluri @gvprakash… pic.twitter.com/vugVsRRShn — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) July 8, 2024

Rumors suggest that the makers of Lucky Bhaskar are considering a release in either October or November, though nothing has been officially confirmed. With Vijay’s GOAT set to hit theaters on September 5, the postponement of Lucky Bhaskar could potentially benefit GOAT’s box office performance.

Lucky Bhaskar marks Dulquer Salmaan’s 32nd film as a lead actor. He has already made a significant impact in the Telugu film industry with Mahanati (2018) and Sita Ramam (2022), both of which were major commercial successes, solidifying his star status in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, his last Malayalam film, King of Kotha (2023), which had significant pre-release hype, unfortunately flopped at the box office. The character he played, often referred to as “Apple Raju,” became a viral meme in Malayalam social media, with trolls using the reference for playful jabs online.

Teaser:

