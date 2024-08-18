After weeks of waiting, the much-awaited trailer of The Greatest Of All Time was unveiled yesterday. According to the trailer, Thalapathy Vijay seems to be playing a triple role in the film, and fans are already excited by a glimpse of it. This upcoming magnum opus was already a special film for all Vijay fans, and the promo has now taken the excitement to the next level. It ensures that the day 1 collection at the Indian box office is going to be thunderous. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, The GOAT is an upcoming action thriller from the Tamil film industry. It is mounted on a huge scale, and if reports are to be believed, the budget of the film is 300 crores, making it the most expensive project in Vijay’s career. Despite such a budget, there’s confidence in the trade circle about the film’s success as Vijay’s massive fan base will leave no chance to make this biggie a historic success.

The trailer was unveiled yesterday on YouTube. As of 12:30 pm IST, it has amassed over 27 million views (cumulative of Tamil, Hindi, and Tamil trailers) on the platform and an impressive 1.47 million likes. For Thalapathy Vijay fans, The Greatest Of All Time’s trailer is a perfect treat, while the reception is just about decent among neutrals. The action quotient and Vijay’s presentation are being held unanimously.

While the songs have been a big letdown, the trailer has raised excitement for The Greatest Of All Time. Considering the ground-level buzz, the film is now in a position to create history at the Indian box office due to some more important factors.

For those who don’t know, The Greatest Of All Time is reportedly Thalapathy Vijay’s second-last film before he enters full-time politics. So, fans will leave no stone unturned to make it a historic affair. Other than this, the biggie will enjoy strong support in the Telugu market, considering the actor’s strong fan base. Also, if reports are to be believed, it will witness the biggest-ever release in the history of Tamil Nadu, with Vijay’s film playing practically on each screen.

Considering the aforementioned factors, The Greatest Of All Time has a solid chance of becoming the biggest opener in the history of Tamil cinema by earning 65-68 crores net on day 1 at the Indian box office. Currently, Leo is at the top with 66 crores net.

