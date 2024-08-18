Borderlands Box Office (North America): Destined To Be One Of The Biggest Flops In Recent Times With Over $100 Million Budget, Earns Just Over $2 Million In 2nd Weekend

Borderlands is barreling towards being one of the biggest flops of 2024. After a terrible start at the box office, grossing $8 Million in the opening weekend, Borderlands has failed to pick up its pace in the second weekend after raking in less than 4% of the staggering $110 million production budget.

Despite featuring some A-list cast Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, Édgar Ramirez, and Ariana Greenblatt, Borderlands has become one of the worst summer releases. The video game adaptation arrived in theaters on August 9, alongside Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us. While Lively’s film thrived at the box office despite some tough competition from heavy hitters like Inside Out 2, Deadpool, and Wolverine, Borderlands failed to resonate with the audience.

On August 14, after spending just five days in theaters, Borderlands only took just over $500,000 domestically, bringing its tally to $10 million. According to World of Reel, in its second weekend, Borderlands dropped to the ninth spot on the domestic charts after raking in just over $2 million, and by Sunday, the film will have only grossed $13M domestically.

The film also tanked overseas, raking in $7.7 million for a worldwide haul of $18.8 million. The abysmal box office performance clearly indicates that there is no hope Borderlands will even come close to recouping its staggering budget.

The 10% score on Rotten Tomatoes didn’t help the film, which critics unanimously slammed over the lacklustre story. Despite the video game boasting a considerable fanbase, the film failed to enthral, with Time Magazine saying, “Right as Hollywood has started to learn how to adapt games for the screen successfully, Borderlands arrives as a reminder of how not to do it.”

Borderlands is playing in theaters now.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

