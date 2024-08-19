Mr Bachchan At The Worldwide Box Office (After Day 4): Ravi Teja’s Film Crosses 10 Crore Mark; Fails To Shine In Its Opening Weekend

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja’s latest venture, Mr. Bachchan, shows no signs of gaining momentum at the box office. With a decent start but a significant dip in subsequent days, the film is heading towards a massive box office loss.

The initial four-day collections of 8.40 crore are far from encouraging, and there seems to be no respite in sight. The film’s inability to connect with audiences is a significant blow to both Ravi Teja and the production house.

While the initial day and Thursday witnessed a relatively strong response, with earnings of 1.8 crore (paid previews) and 3.45 crore (Day 1) respectively, the subsequent days saw a steep decline. Friday, the film managed to collect only 1.1 crore and a further 23% dip on Saturday with 0.95 crore. On Sunday, which is usually a box office goldmine, Mr Bachchan could only muster 1.10 crore.

Mr Bachchan’s Worldwide Collections

The film collected 2 crore from the international market. After combining India’s gross total 9.91 crore, the film’s worldwide total stands at 11.91 crore.

Mr. Bachchan, a remake of the Hindi blockbuster Raid, was expected to resonate with Telugu audiences. However, it appears that the remake factor and perhaps a few narrative choices might have hindered its potential. Industry analysts are predicting a disastrous end for Mr. Bachchan, with the film likely to incur substantial financial losses. The film’s failure to capitalize on Ravi Teja’s star power is a surprising development that has sent shockwaves through the industry.

With several other films vying for audience attention, Mr. Bachchan faces an uphill battle to recover its ground and emerge as a profitable venture.

