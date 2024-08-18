Two films from Tollywood arrived on Independence Day. Ravi Teja and Ram Pothineni clashed at the box office with Mr Bachchan and Double iSmart, respectively. Unfortunately, both failed to take a big start and are now on their way to becoming disasters. Amid this, there have been several rumors about the Mass Maharaja’s salary for the film, and if it’s true, the actor has really made a huge amount of money from the film. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Harish Shankar, the Telugu crime drama is a remake of Ajay Devgn’s Raid. Released back in 2018, Raid was critically and commercially successful. Despite being different from Bollywood’s routine commercial entertainers, the film was liked by the audience, and it went on to enter the 100-crore club at the Indian box office. Being a remake of such a film, this Tollywood biggie was expected to taste a similar success, but that hasn’t happened so far.

Amid Mr Bachchan’s poor run, Ravi Teja’s salary is being widely discussed on the internet. Even though there is no confirmed figure of his specific salary for his latest film, reports state that he had signed a four-film deal with the production house People Media Factory. The deal is worth 100 crores, and the Raid remake is his third film.

If we divide 100 crores into four films, Ravi Teja is getting 25 crores for each film. So, his salary for Mr Bachchan is assumed to be 25 crores.

If reports are to be believed, Mr Bachchan‘s budget is said to be 50 crores. So, if we take into consideration a remuneration of 25 crores, Ravi Teja has walked away with 50% of the film’s budget. That’s crazy!

Meanwhile, the film has failed to make any impact at the Indian box office. It opened at just 5.30 crores (including paid previews) and crashed on the next day itself. On day 2, it fell below 1.50 crores, and yesterday, it failed to show any jump.

