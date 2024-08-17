Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan has been crushed in the Independence Day stampede. The film is a remake of Ajay Devgn’s Raid, or, let us say, an overdramatic adaptation of the original, witnessed the lowest day, with the third day Saturday bringing only 1 crore at the box office.

Mr Bachchan Day 3 Box Office Collection

The third day of this Harish Shankar film earned only 18% of its first day. The film earned 5.25 crore on the first day, including 1.80 crore from the paid previews.

Day 2 of the film witnessed a 65% drop, earning only 1.1 crore at the box office, and now day 3 has further sank with only 1 crore collection at the box office.

Mr Bachchan faced a Box Office clash with Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart. However, both the Telugu films are facing the brunt of a clash with the Tamil film Thanglaan that is working well at the box office. Apart from these three South Indian biggies, there is an obvious competition with Vedaa, Khel Khel Mein & Stree 2.

Only 18% Of Day 1

While the film had a slow start at the box office, Ravi Teja’s film earned only 18% of its opening day, which was already a low number. The film, in three days, stood at 7.35 crore and took 3 days to surpass the opening day number of Teja’s last release, Eagle, which earned 6.15 crore at the box office.

Eagle was Ravi Teja’s earlier release this year, which earned only 24.10 crore at the box office and was at the losing end. But looking at Mr Bachchan’s 3-day total at the box office, it seems like a bigger disaster than his last unsuccessful film!

