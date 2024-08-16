Blame it on the massive Independence Day clash, but Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan, which is a remake of Ajay Devgn’s Hindi film Raid, failed to secure a double-digit opening and cross the 10 crore mark as the film released with seven other major releases on August 15.

Mr Bachchan Box Office Collection Day 1

On the opening day, Ravi Teja’s Telugu action thriller earned 5.25 crore at the box office. This opening day collection also includes the 1.80 crore paid-previews. Meanwhile, it earned 1.50 crore overseas, taking the worldwide collection to 7.50 crore.

The film grabbed a lot of headlines for Ravi Teja’s character being inspired by Mr Bachchan’s look. In fact, it also landed a controversy when CBFC suggested the film remove a poster of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in the film and replace it with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s poster.

Mr Bachchan VS Raid Box Office Collection Day 1

While Ajay Devgn‘s film opened at 10.04 crore in India, Mr Bachchan earned almost half – 5.25 crore on the opening day. The Telugu remake opened with 47% lesser box office earnings.

Ravi Teja Fails To Beat Himself!

While Ravi Teja failed to secure a double-digit opening for his latest release, he could not surpass the opening day collection of his last release, Eagle, which was the 5th biggest opener in Tollywood until yesterday but was kicked out of the top 5 by another Telugu release, Double iSmart starring Ram Pothineni!

Here are the top 10 biggest openers of Tollywood in 2024

Kalki 2898 AD: 93 crore Guntur Kaaram: 42 crore HanuMan : 12.55 crore Tillu Square: 11.20 crore Double iSmart: 7.35 crore Eagle: 6.15 crore The Family Star: 5.75 crore Gangs Of Godavari: 5.30 crore Mr Bachchan: 5.25 crore Naa Saami Raaga: 5.10 crore

About Mr Bachchan

Rated 8.2 on IMDb, and starring Ravi Teja, Jagpathi Babu, and Bhagyashree Borse, the official synopsis of this Harish Shankar film says, “Based on the real-life income tax raid conducted on Indian industrialist Sardar Inder Singh.”

