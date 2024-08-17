Thalapathy Vijay has finally arrived with the trailer for his second-last film – The GOAT. An acronym for The Greatest Of All Time. Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, the film offers everything fans of the superstar await – a typical desi masala film with lots of action, comedy, and dialogue. However, this one falls short on music and dance!

The trailer offers you an intriguing peek-a-boo at the fictional world created by Venkat Prabhu, starring Vijay Sethupathi as the son and the father. And as soon as the father enters, it gives a very heavy Jawan nostalgia, impossible to ignore.

The trailer oscillates between a lot of action and time-sensitive flashes, but the only problem is you cannot figure out the timeline with almost 6 – 7 looks of the superstar oscillating to-and-fro in The GOAT trailer!

Earlier, Venkat Prabhu mentioned, “GOAT is a fictional story, but it has been made closer to reality. Vijay and his core team are a part of the Special Anti-Terrorist Squad, a wing of RAW. What they did in the past becomes a problem in the present. How Vijay and his team face these challenges forms the core of the story.”

The film’s plot centers around four RAW agents whose past actions come back to haunt them, setting the stage for a high-stakes action drama. This narrative, combined with Vijay’s powerful performance, might give a great boost at the box office, and the trailer promises to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience.

However, the major setback for the film might come with the de-ageing and the format that is too passe from the 2000’s. It doesn’t offer anything fresh and starts seeming like a pick-up from some movie from the past! Hopefully, it might be a fluke only with the trailer and won’t affect much. Yuvan Shankar’s music seems like doing a favorable job.

But the best part comes at the end, and probably many would find the Hindi trailer’s end more entertaining than the Tamil cut thanks to Thalapathy Vijay looking suave and dapper, mimicking Mission Impossibles score and nailing the coolest dialogue!

The GOAT is arriving in the theaters on September 5, 2024. Check out the Hindi trailer here.

