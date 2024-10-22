Suriya & Aamir Khan Join Forces for Ghajini 2: A Thrilling Collaboration Under AR Murugadoss!

AR Murugadoss’ 2005 film Ghajini, featuring Suriya, Asin and Nayanthara, was a massive hit in Tamil cinema. Its Hindi remake, released in 2008 and starring Aamir Khan and Asin, also achieved great box-office success. Recently, Suriya hinted at a sequel, Ghajini 2, during an interview while promoting his upcoming film Kanguva. He mentioned that discussions with AR Murugadoss for the sequel are underway, and it will be a bilingual Tamil-Hindi film.

Suriya will reprise his Tamil role in the upcoming sequel, while Aamir Khan will lead the Hindi version. Both actors may also appear in each other’s versions, adding to the project’s excitement. AR Murugadoss is busy with other projects, including a film with Sivakarthikeyan and his Bollywood comeback, Sikander, starring Salman Khan. He is also working on Ghajini 2.

An official announcement about Ghajini 2 is expected, and fans eagerly await more details about the film and the potential changes it will bring to the storyline.

Suriya Work Front

Suriya is currently working on his upcoming film, Kanguva. He recently completed shooting for his next project, Suriya 44, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film is described as a blend of romance and action, with Pooja Hegde making her debut alongside Suriya. The cast includes notable actors such as Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, and Sujith Shankar in important roles.

In addition, Suriya has revealed that his next project, tentatively titled Suriya 45, will be directed by RJ Balaji. This film is rumored to be a divine fantasy with music by AR Rahman.

