Salman Khan has ended up investing in a two crore worth bullet-proof car amid Lawrence Bishnoi’s continuous death threats. He made the big decision after the latest warning sent by the gangster, days after the murder of his close friend Baba Siddique. Salim Khan now breaks his silence and claims his son was not involved in the blackbuck killing. Scroll below for all the details!

It all began during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain when the blackbuck poaching incident took place. Salman was the main accused in the case and was convicted in 2018 by a trial court. He has appealed the verdict, and the matter is pending before the Rajasthan High Court. Lawrence Bishnoi, who belongs to the Bishnoi community, which worships the animal, has threatened to kill the superstar if he does not apologize for his alleged crime.

Salim Khan claims Salman Khan was not involved in blackbuck poaching

In an interview with ABP News, Salim Khan claims his son is innocent. He claims that Salman Khan loves animals and even has pet dogs. The superstar also cried when one of his dogs passed away. Talking about the 1998 Blackbuck incident, the veteran star added, “Maine usse pucha ki kisne kiya. Toh bola ki, ‘Main toh tha bhi nahi’. Woh mujhse jhooth nahi bolega. Usko nahi hai shaukh jaanwaro ko maarne ka. Jaanwaro se mohabbat karta hai woh.”

Salman Khan will not apologize?

Salim Khan says Salman Khan has no reason to apologize, as demanded by Lawrence Bishnoi. He added, “Yeh accept karna hai ki, ‘Maine mara hai’. Mara hi nahi hai. Maine kisi jaanwar ko nahi mara, Salman ne kisi jaanwar ko nahi mara. Humne kabhi kisi cockroach ko bhi nahi mara hai. Hum inn cheezo mein vishwas nahi karte.”

More about Lawrence Bishnoi’s threats

Lawrence Bishnoi was only 5 years old when the incident took place. But he demands an apology for hurting the sentiments of his community. There have been numerous incidents of threats faced by the family. Salim Khan had found a note during his morning walk. This was followed by gunshots outside the Galaxy apartment. A recent threat claimed Salman Khan would be killed in a worse condition than Baba Siddique, who was recently shot in Mumbai.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Shraddha Kapoor is Only 228 Crores Away From Joining Deepika Padukone In The 1000 Crore Post-Covid Club, Will Become 6th Indian Actor To Do So!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News