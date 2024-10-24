Remakes aren’t new and have always been a trend. The only difference is that today, one can easily point out which film the remake is lifted from. Decades ago, when there was no access to OTT and other services, remakes were in full form. One such is Aamir Khan’s Ghajini, which was a riot at the Indian box office. Back then, very few people were aware that it was a remake of Suriya’s Ghajini. Let’s find out how both films fared theatrically in India.

Starting from the OG, Suriya’s Tamil action thriller was released on September 29, 2005. The film was inspired by Christopher Nolan’s Memento. It was directed by AR Murugadoss, and upon its release, it opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Even word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience was highly favorable. As a result, it emerged as a blockbuster.

Made on a budget of just 7 crores, Suriya’s Ghajini amassed a huge 46.20 crores gross at the Indian box office. Apart from such a big number, the film also enjoyed 1.85 crore footfalls in India, with 0.87 crore footfalls coming from Tamil Nadu alone. With such a run, the film was declared a blockbuster.

Coming to the Hindi remake, Aamir Khan’s Ghajini, was released on December 25, 2008, and interestingly, even this one was directed by Murugadoss. The film created a huge buzz before hitting theatres, all thanks to Aamir’s jaw-dropping transformation and chartbuster songs. As a result, it opened to bumper response, and word-of-mouth was overwhelmingly positive. However, among critics, it received mixed reception.

Backed by an extraordinary run in the mass centers of India, Ghajini managed to become the first Bollywood film to enter the 100-crore club at the Indian box office (net collection). Made on a budget of 52 crores, it raked in a staggering 157 crores gross in India. It witnessed 2.40 crore footfalls across the country and was declared a blockbuster. As we can see, the Aamir Khan starrer ended up earning 239.82% higher collection than Suriya‘s film.

Interestingly, both the Tamil and Hindi versions featured Asin as the female lead, and Pradeep Rawat played the antagonist in both films.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

