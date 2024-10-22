Married in 1973, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri met for the first time on the sets of ‘Guddi’ and are parents to Shweta Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. The duo have worked together in many films, such as ‘Silsila,’ ‘Guddi,’ ‘Sholay,’ and others, and thus came closer and found companionship in each other. Read on.

In a throwback interview with actor-host Simi Garewal, the couple opened up about their love story. Big B said, “ I inquired about her, and they gave me a lowdown. It came to pass that Hrishi da (Hrishikesh Mukherjee) had cast her for Guddi. I was excited about working with her because she came with huge credentials. I went on the set (Guddi), and that’s how I met her for the first time.”

The actor further recalled how Jaya’s eyes attracted him. He said, “When I saw her photograph, I liked her eyes. I saw her traditional-conservative blend that I thought I would be searching for in my future wife. When I met her, I realized that along with that came several other Guddis, and the pun was unintended! I said fine that this is it.”

Well, Jaya Bachchan had a different way of looking at it. The actor-turned-politician said, “When I first met him, I saw danger.” She added, “I got frightened because he was the only one who, out of many people I’ve known, could dictate things to me, and I allowed him to do that. But it’s not like he would dictate things to me; it’s just that even if he said something to me mildly, I’d do them. I’d want to please him. That’s something that does not come to me easily and naturally, to want to please people.”

Jaya Bachchan also confessed that maybe it was love at first sight for her. However, AB took another take on love at first sight. He said, “Love at first sight is a connotation that has been so severely abused, in spoken and written words that it’s lost meaning. So, we don’t want to be put in that category. The beautiful thing about this is we haven’t committed yet. We’re still groping in the dark. It’s an alien area; it’s new to us. And what I think is, it just happened.”

