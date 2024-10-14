Rajkummar Rao & Triptii Dimri might not have been ready for a minimal yet shocking drop for their film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video on Sunday. The film in three days has managed to earn almost 19 crore at the box office, despite getting a tough competition from Alia Bhatt’s Jigra.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, October 13, the film earned in the range of 6.2 – 6.5 crore as per the early trends. This is a minimal 11% drop from the previous day at the box office as the film earned 7.06 crore, taking a jump from its opening of 5.71 crore.

In three days, the weekend collection of the film might stand very close to touching the 20 crore mark. However, the drop on Sunday at the box office does not ensure a good pace for the film throughout the upcoming week, and it might struggle to get decent numbers!

Much Lower Than Previous Releases

The comedy film helmed by Raaj Shandilya and starring Rajkummar Rao & Triptii Dimri has earned much less than the previous films of both the actors, released this year. While Rajkummar Rao is still earning accolades for Stree 2, Triptii Dimri’s Bad Newz also earned better than VVKWWV. The former earned a massive 204 crore on the first weekend, while Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal & Ammy Virk alongside Triptii Dimri, earned 30.62 crore in its first weekend.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Daywise Box Office Collection

Here is the daily breakdown of the drama-comedy starring Rajkummar Rao & Triptii Dimri.

Day 1: 5.71 crore

Day 2: 7.06 crore

Day 3: 6.2 crore – 6.5 crore (estimated)

Total: 18.9 crore – 19.2 crore (estimated)

