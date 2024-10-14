Alia Bhatt & Vedang Raina’s Jigra is climbing its way upwards in the list of IMDb’s Most Anticipated Films of 2024. Meanwhile, the action drama that presents the Gangubai actress in a never-before-seen avatar has also earned almost 17 – 18 crore in its first weekend!

Jigra Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Trends

Alia Bhatt’s film, helmed by Vasan Bala and produced by Karan Johar, had earned in the range of 7 – 7.5 crore, which is a good jump from the previous day when it earned 6.58 crore at the box office. This is a decent 15% jump on the first Sunday, October 13, from the previous day, the first Saturday!

On the weekend, the film might hit a total number of 18+ crore if the estimates hit the right assumptions. The film, in three days, has surpassed the entire lifetime collection of many Bollywood films that were released this year.

Jigra VS Savi Box Office Collection

Interestingly, Alia Bhatt & Vedang Raina’s film took only 72 hours to destroy the entire box office earnings of Savi, starring Divya Khossla Kumar and Anil Kapoor. While Savi, in its entire lifetime, earned only 13 crore at the box office, Alia’s film has earned almost 40% higher in just three days with an estimated 18 crore box office collection.

Jigra Daywise Box Office Collection

Here is the daily breakdown of the action film starring Alia Bhatt & Vedang Raina.

Day 1: 4.55 crore

Day 2: 6.58 crore

Day 3: 7.5 crore – 8.5 crore (estimated)

Total: 17.8 crore – 18.8 crore (estimated)

