Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s Joker: Folie à Deux, aka Joker 2, has fallen flat during its theatrical run. It’s really heartbreaking to see that a potential blockbuster has now turned out to be one of the biggest disasters, but that’s how it is. The audience has given its verdict, and now, just after the opening week, the film has come down on its knees. With a brutal drop of close to 90% at the North American box office, the Joker sequel has achieved an undesirable feat.

Back in 2019, Joker made its mark through its epic content. Not just critical acclaim, but the film also managed to be a mega blockbuster. Globally, it amassed over $1 billion and even shined at the Oscars. Now, all this glory has been royally wasted, and the sequel has gotten a big thumbs down. So much so that, even after spending 8 days in domestic theatres, it has not reached the $50 million mark.

With poor critics’ reactions and negative word-of-mouth, Joker 2 witnessed a brutal 89.13% drop on its second Friday as compared to opening Friday. For those who don’t know, the film earned $20.25 million last Friday, and yesterday, it earned $2.20 million at the North American box office. It’s one of the lowest second Fridays in DC’s history. Shockingly, it fared worse than Jared Leto’s Morbius and Zachary Levi’s Shazam 2.

For those who aren’t aware, Morbius did a business of $2.9 million on its second Friday, with a drop of 83.3% compared to the first Friday. Shazam 2 earned $2.4 million on its second Friday by facing a decline of 79.9%.

Including $2.20 million on day 8, Joker 2 now stands at $46.75 million at the North American box office. The film’s progress suggests that it will wrap up its run much below the $70 million mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

