Rajkummar Rao is fresh from the success of Stree 2. The film hasn’t concluded its theatrical run, but he’s already back on the big screens to entertain fans again. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, co-starring Triptii Dimri, is enjoying good occupancy at the ticket windows. Check out what the early trends suggest about day 2 at the box office.

The comedy-drama directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa was released in theatres on October 11, 2024. It is witnessing box office clash with Alia Bhatt‘s Jigra in the Hindi belt. Talking about pan India, the Dussehra release is also battling for footfalls against Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan.

Box Office Collection Day 2

As per the early trends flowing in, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has scored a box office collection of 6.50-7 crores on day 2. It has witnessed a growth of 13-22% compared to 5.71 crores earned on the opening day. The early reviews had been mixed, but cine goers seem to be enjoying the light-hearted comedy in theatres. The Dusshera holiday has certainly improved the footfall. There’s one more day for the weekend to end, and hopefully, it will gather a good total.

The overall box office collection after two days at the box office stands at 12.20-12.71 crores. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is expected to grow further on Sunday.

More about Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer is produced by T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films. The supporting cast features Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, and Tiku Talsania, among others. Daler Mehendi, Shehnaaz Gill and Pawan Singh make special appearance in songs.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Vettaiyan Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Beats Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aranmanai 4’s 100 Crore+ Lifetime

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News